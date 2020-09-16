Commerce minister urges people not to panic about onion

Commerce minister Tipu Munshi on Wednesday said there is nothing to panic about onion as the country has sufficient stocks of this kitchen item for meeting the normal demand, reports state-run news agency BSS.
“There is nothing to panic about onion. The government is taking up all sorts of strategies to keep the price of onion at logical level. The government is going to link e-commerce with TCB to bring the prices under control. Jail and fines have been increased for dishonest traders,” he said.
The minister was speaking at a press conference on the stock, supply and price situation of essential commodities, including onion, at the ministry conference room in the city.
Tipu informed that the monthly demand of onion is around 200,000 tonnes and the current stock of onion in the country is around 600,000 tonnes.
There is a deficit of 400,000 tonnes compared to the demand up to January of 2021 while 12,000-13,000 tonnes of onions have been loaded from Myanmar, which will come in a few days, he added.
“Arrangements are being made to allow onions truck at the border to enter within a day or two. The supply chain of onion will become normal within one month,” he said.
He said following India’s ban on onion exports, preparations are being taken so that the domestic supply chain of onion does not face any crisis.
The Indian government on Monday banned exports of all types of onions, citing a shortage in supply in India itself due to heavy rainfall and floods.