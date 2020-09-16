Commerce minister urges people not to panic about onion

Commerce minister Tipu Munshi on Wednesday said there is nothing to panic about onion as the country has sufficient stocks of this kitchen item for meeting the normal demand, reports state-run news agency BSS.

“There is nothing to panic about onion. The government is taking up all sorts of strategies to keep the price of onion at logical level. The government is going to link e-commerce with TCB to bring the prices under control. Jail and fines have been increased for dishonest traders,” he said.