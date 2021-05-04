Bangladesh grabs opportunity to send workers abroad

During a visit to Dhaka last month, Bangladesh’s ambassador to Riyadh, Mohammad Javed Patwary, emphasised the need to take advantage of the new opportunities of recruitment.

When asked about launching special flights for Bangladeshi workers, foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen told Prothom Alo, “In this current pandemic situation, any country can close its borders to Bangladesh. So, as long as the flights for Bangladeshis are on, we will continue to send workers overseas.”

Masud Bin Momen said that the situation was just the opposite at this time last year. Several countries wanted to send back Bangladeshi workers. However, Bangladesh did not accept this.

Momen further said, “Bangladesh is in a somewhat advantageous position this time. The demand for Bangladeshi workers has also skyrocketed in the Middle East. These people could not go if the flights were closed. Therefore, we have created an opportunity to run special flights.”

Speaking to the diplomats in the Middle East , it was revealed that the volume of Bangladeshi recruitment in the last 15 days is noteworthy. One of the major reasons for this is the closure of recruitment of Indian workers. Apart from this, there are at least three factors which have played a role in creating the scope for the Bangladeshi workers.