Bangladesh High Commission to Brunei observes Women’s Day

Bangladesh High Commission to Brunei Darussalam on 8 March 2022 hosted an online event marking the International Women’s Day with the theme ‘Break the Bias’.

With technology and innovation playing an integral role during the ongoing pandemic, the High Commission brought together a group of successful professionals from Bangladesh and Brunei in one platform to talk about online learning, leadership, digital literacy and mental health.

During the event they spoke about how innovation can work for gender equality, boost investment in gender-responsive social systems, and enhance public services and infrastructure that meet the needs of women and girls.