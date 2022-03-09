Bangladesh High Commission to Brunei observes Women’s Day

The Guest of Honor was Yang Berhormat Khairunnissa Asha’ri, member of the Legislative Council and president of Majlis Belia.
Professor Kishwar Kamal, a noted educator from Bangladesh spoke about the transformative power of education and how the damage caused by closure of schools due to Covid-19 pandemic could be reversed.
Former Bruneian ambassador to Timore Leste Norazlianah Ibrahim spoke about the resilience and preparedness that women in diplomatic careers need and the readiness to learn and constant innovation in discharging duties.
Professor Sharmin Parveen, a data scientist and educationist, spoke about her journey through science and technology, how her research on health informatics became essential when Covid-19 hit Bangladesh.
Jaya Priah Kasinathan, working at Seameo Voctech Brunei Darussalam spoke about the challenges that women face in the workplaces and the need for innovation and strategies to curb those.
An acclaimed musician Simone Marietta Shannen Tsen from Brunei Music Society played Piano and talked about the need for music in education for children.
Professor Tamanna Rahman, of the Dhaka University’s Department of Dance shared her journey from a student of Architecture to Monipuri dance performer and the power of dance to transform people’s mindset and make them better understand the need for gender equality.
Ambassador of Iran to Brunei Darussalam, Homeyra Rigi, spoke about the need for religious education to solidify the understanding of gender balance.
In her concluding remark the High Commissioner for Bangladesh said that a strong female leadership in Bangladesh by the prime minister Sheikh Hasina within a decade transformed the country and it progressed towards advancement.
She stressed that education of girls is the key to development. She also talked about the hidden impact of Covid on children and women.
The event was moderated by Malai Zeiti Binti Sheikh Abdul Hamid, assistant professor of communication, University Technology Brunei.