Bangladesh hopes to be invited to the US Democracy Summit next time

Participants of the Democracy Summit called by US president Joe Biden will pledge to ensure accountability in order to uphold the democratic values. Issues such as staving off authoritarian governments, fighting corruption and uplifting human rights will be emphasized in the two-day summit due next month.

Although a total of 110 countries including India and Pakistan have been invited, Bangladesh did not get any invitation to the summit. Bangladesh is not ‘worried’ about this. Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen on 26 November said the US invited ‘weak democracies’ to the summit and expected Bangladesh would be invited to the next summit.

US state department on 24 November published the list of 110 countries invited for the summit scheduled to take place on 9-10 December virtually. The summit will also be held next year.