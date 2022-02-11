Bangladesh improves one notch, ranks 75

Bangladesh has improved one notch from the previous year and currently ranks 75th out of 165 countries and two regions in the EIU (Economist Intelligence Unit) Democracy Index-2021.

London-based Economist Intelligence Unit published the report on Thursday. The country ranked 76th rank in the EIU Democracy Index-2020.

Though Bangladesh improved one notch, the score remained the same like last year – 5.99. In the Democracy Index-2019, Bangladesh ranked 80th.