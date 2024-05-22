From Libyan hell to migrant boat, two young Bangladeshis are saved

They never thought they would end up in Europe by leaving their native Bangladesh.

But for Siam and Mohammad, hopes for a better life in Libya turned into a hell to escape at all costs, even if it meant risking their lives crossing the Mediterranean.

"They beat me on my legs and they punched my body also, so many times," said Mohammad, 25, aboard the rescue ship Ocean Viking just hours after being rescued off Malta, speaking of traffickers in Libya.

Recounting to an AFP reporter in broken English how armed Libyan traffickers terrorised him for months, Mohammed recalled his captors threatening to "take off my nails".

"I will die if I will stay here," he remembered thinking of Libya, a country he originally thought could provide him with money to send to his family.

With jet-black hair and big, round eyes, Mohammad tinkers with the zipper of his tracksuit, scanning the horizon from the main deck.

"So I decided, whatever will happen, I have to leave this place."

Siam, 20, said that "If you can give money, you'd pay and you'd be free. Otherwise they'd beat you".