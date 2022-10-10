Climate refugees flee as Bangladesh villages washed away

For generations Paban Baroi's family guarded a temple to Shiva, the Hindu god of destruction, until Bangladesh's mighty Padma river wreaked havoc of its own, wiping out the shrine, their home, and 200 other houses in their village.

The 70-year-old and his neighbours are among thousands in the country who will be rendered destitute this year as surging waters and eroding lands reshape the landscape -- a phenomenon made worse by climate change.

One day in September, the waterway abruptly changed course and a swathe of the tight-knit community in Baroi's village vanished as the very land on which it stood was washed away.