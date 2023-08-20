Bangladesh police accused of abusing Rohingya refugees

Rohingya people living in refugee camps in the Bangladeshi city of Cox's Bazar are being arbitrarily detained, beaten and tortured by members of the Armed Police Battalion (APBn) — a specialised combat unit of the Bangladesh police force — an investigation by the human rights NGO Fortify Rights has revealed.

"Bangladesh police beat Rohingya refugees from Myanmar with batons and choked and used other torture methods against them to extort payments, sometimes amounting to the equivalent of thousands of US dollars," the group said last week.

The APBn has been responsible for maintaining security in the refugee camps since July 2020. The force has since faced repeated accusations of human rights abuses against the Rohingya.

Matthew Smith, chief executive officer of Fortify Rights, said police are "using Rohingya refugees like human ATMs by inflicting severe physical and mental pain to demand corrupt payments."

Earlier this year, another international organisation, Human Rights Watch, also accused APBn of committing extortion, arbitrary arrests and harassment of Rohingya refugees.

Both Fortify Rights and HRW said their reports were based on interviews with Rohingya living in the camps.