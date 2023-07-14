Rohingya camp violence: Stop terrorist activities

In 2017, Bangladesh opened its doors to over 700,000 Rohingya refugees from Myanmar based on humanitarian grounds. Prior to their arrival, Bangladesh was already hosting an estimated four million Rohingya. There was hope that the international community would actively engage in the repatriation process.

Regrettably, no significant progress has been made in this regard thus far. Meanwhile, the pilot project for the repatriation of Rohingyas in China's intervention has also stopped due to valid reasons.

The influx of Rohingya refugees has not only had a profound impact on our country's economy and social dynamics but has also become a pressing concern for public security. Alarmingly, the Rohingya camps have become hotbeds for the operations of Myanmar's terrorist organisations, notably the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) and Rohingya Solidarity Organisation (RSO).

Furthermore, trade of illegal arms and drugs became rampant in these camps. Regrettably, clashes between Rohingya groups and law enforcement agencies in Bangladesh have also taken place.