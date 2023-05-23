UN food agency to cut rations for Rohingya refugees again

The full ration of $12 had already been cut in March.

“The reasons for the ration cuts are lack of funding. We need urgently $56 million to restore the full ration ($12),” Kun Li said.

There was no immediate reaction from Bangladeshi authorities.

Aid groups said the cut in March caused hardship in the overcrowded camps, where malnutrition was already rampant.

Khin Maung, who heads the Rohingya Youth Association inside the camps, told AFP the new food cut decision came as a surprise to the refugees and that it would lead to hunger.

“It’s a shameful action by the United Nations,” he said.

“I think it is political. Some people have said it is a ploy to send Rohingyas back to Myanmar.”