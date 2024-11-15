Bangladesh, India’s solar energy push faces a battle for land

Famed for its Sun Temple dedicated to the sun god, Modhera in Gujarat state became India’s first fully solar-powered village in 2022, but a legal case against the plant is still in court as residents seek compensation for losing 50 acres of grazing land.

Modhera’s 6 megawatt (MW) solar plant and a linked battery storage system, which provide energy to the village’s 6,000 people, were built in 2022 despite opposition from local farmers, who filed a case in the state’s highest court in 2020 against its construction.

It is one of 25 ongoing land conflicts linked to renewable energy in India, according to research group Land Conflict Watch. In neighbouring Bangladesh, there have been local media reports of solar projects being halted due to local protests.