Bangladesh cancels top human rights body's licence

Bangladesh has cancelled the operating licence of its top human rights group and accused it of tarnishing the country's image, the organisation said Monday -- prompting a chorus of condemnation from rights advocates.

Odhikar has been documenting human rights violations in Bangladesh since 1994.

It has worked closely with United Nations bodies and recorded thousands of extrajudicial killings by security forces as well as enforced disappearances allegedly perpetrated by the elite Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) police unit.