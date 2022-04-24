Sanctions on RAB won’t be lifted without concrete action: Peter Haas

US ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas on Sunday said US sanctions on Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) would not be lifted if concrete action was are not taken and accountability not ensured.

“There is no scope for repeal of sanctions against the Rapid Action Battalion without concrete action and accountability. We want to see a RAB that remains effective at combatting terrorism, but that does so while respecting basic human rights,” Peter Haas said while speaking at a seminar.

Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS) organised the seminar on “Bangladesh and the United States Relations: Moving towards Enhanced Cooperation and Partnership” at the BIISS auditorium.