Bangladesh disaster response neglects vulnerable transgender community

As a result, these groups are especially vulnerable to shocks such as the Covid-19 pandemic and extreme weather fuelled by climate change, including the devastating floods that have hit the northeast this month.

In January 2014 - in a first for the conservative Muslim-majority South Asian nation of 165 million - the Bangladesh government attempted to integrate trans people into society by legally recognising “hijra” as a gender identity.

The word denotes people in “hijrat” or migration.

However, the Thomson Reuters Foundation interviewed several trans activists who said little has been done in practice to enable trans people to gain access to education, employment and other rights.

In addition, the precariousness of their livelihoods exposes them to destitution and abuse when they are caught up in crises.

Sukta Sagarika, chairperson of the Hijra Youth Welfare Organisation in Sylhet, a place affected by the recent floods, has given shelter to hijra people whose houses were inundated.

Hijra community members often rely on begging, performing at weddings or sex work to survive, and tend to live in small enclaves or rented houses.

“Hijras who rely on alms collection for their livelihood went without food,” said Sagarika of the flooding impact. “Since government support was not forthcoming, I had to feed as many people as I could manage.”