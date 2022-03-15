Bangladesh to ban 'immoral character' evidence in rape cases

Bangladesh will ban questions probing the "immoral character" of rape victims in criminal cases, authorities said Tuesday, after a long campaign by rights groups against humiliating interrogations of traumatised survivors.

Experts say the country's Evidence Act, a 19th-century relic of the British colonial era, has been routinely used to discredit the testimony of victims during court cross-examinations and police investigations.

Women activists have spent more than a decade demanding the law be amended and last year a coalition of rights groups petitioned Bangladesh's top court for its repeal.

Justice minister Anisul Huq told AFP that prime minister Sheikh Hasina's cabinet resolved to remove the character evidence provisions from the law.