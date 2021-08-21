BSF nabs two Indians while smuggling cattle to Bangladesh

India's Border Security Force (BSF) has apprehended two Indian smugglers in Malda district under the South Bengal frontier while they were trying to cross the Ganga river with four cattle to Bangladesh, the force said on Saturday.

The smugglers were held on Friday by the 78th Battalion of BSF from the general responsibility area of border outpost Sovapur, based on inputs received from the intelligence branch. A boat patrolling party was formed immediately soon after the information was shared with the company commander of border outpost Sovapur and a party was sent for checking in the suspected area.