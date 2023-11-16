Bangladesh opposition decries 'death of democracy' ahead of vote

Bangladesh's beleaguered opposition says the winner of the next general election will be no surprise: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, credited with turning around the economy but called authoritarian by opponents, is set for her fourth straight term.

The country of nearly 170 million will vote on 7 January, the Election Commission said on Wednesday, leading to jubilation for Hasina's party and a sense of resignation from the main opposition, whose top leadership is either in jail or exile for what they say are trumped-up charges.