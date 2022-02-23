India, Bangladesh step up economic partnership agreement feasibility study

The JSG comprising negotiators and trade experts from both sides are likely to start discussions on Wednesday towards finalising a report, which will examine the prospects of the treaty and prepare recommendations over the next few days, a source close to the development told ANI.

The CEPA with Bangladesh is one of the agreements that India is prioritising. During prime minister Narendra Modi’s Bangladesh visit in March 2021, the two sides had agreed to enhance trade and the joint statement underscored the need for the removal of non-tariff barriers, need for predictability of trade policies, regulations and procedures.

There is a strong economic reason for India to prioritise the CEPA given the fast-growing trade relationship. In November 2021, commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal had said India was looking to advance a CEPA with Bangladesh.