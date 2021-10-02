Killing of Mohib Ullah underscores violence in camps

For years, Rohingya leader Mohib Ullah, one of the most prominent advocates for the persecuted Muslim minority from Myanmar, predicted he would be killed by the hardliners who regularly sent him death threats.

“If I die, I’m fine. I will give my life,” he told Reuters in 2019 in his office in a bamboo hut in one of the Bangladesh refugee camps outside the port of Cox’s Bazar. “If suddenly there’s an ‘accident’, no problem. Every community worker gives his life at last.”

On Wednesday night, gunmen shot him dead in the same office where he held community meetings. In a video circulated on social media, his brother, Habib Ullah, who said he witnessed the shooting, blamed the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA), an armed group active in the camps.