India pushes 1,272 people, including Indians, Rohingya, into Bangladesh in 27 days

India's Hindu nationalist government has often described undocumented immigrants as "Muslim infiltrators", accusing them of posing a security threat.

India has not commented on the recent returns across their shared border.

Bangladeshi Jahidul Molla, 21, said he was among those sent back, saying he had been living in India's western state of Gujarat since he was 14.

"They picked us up from home and put us on a plane," Molla told AFP, adding that after two weeks in a camp, he was then taken onboard a ship, along with more than 50 others, almost all men.

"For the next three days, they kept beating us, and we were starving", reporting that they were then dropped overboard in the mangrove swamps of the Sundarbans, which straddle the border between the nations.

"They dropped us... the coast guard rescued us and handed us over to the police".

AFP could not independently verify his account.