Maldives extends ban on new Bangladeshi labour recruits

Maldives has extended a ban on entry of new Bangladeshi labourers to the country for a period of one year, as the restriction's 18 September deadline draws close.

Minister of economic development Fayyaz Ismail said that in 2019, they had affixed a quota of 150,000 individuals per country being able to reside in the Maldives at any given time, reports The Edition, an English-language online news outlet in Maldives.

Since Bangladeshi immigrants already exceed this quota, at the present time, workers can only be brought from countries other than Bangladesh, he said.