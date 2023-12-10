Five Bangladesh opposition figures die in prison: BNP

The BNP says its entire leadership and more than 20,000 politicians have been arrested over the past five weeks in “an unprecedented crackdown” that followed a massive opposition rally in the capital on 28 October.

Police have rejected the BNP’s arrest figures, while not disclosing how many opposition activists have been detained.

A few thousand BNP supporters, including detainees’ family members, gathered Sunday in central Dhaka to demand the activists’ release.

Last month, New York-based Human Rights Watch estimated that at least 10,000 opposition supporters had been arrested since the 28 October rally.

In the violence that has unfolded since that rally, one police officer and five civilians were killed and nearly 300 buses torched, according to police.