Will increase cooperation, connectivity of BBIN-ASEAN: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday hailed the Natural Allies in Development and Interdependence (NADI) conference as a ‘remarkable initiative’, and said that it aims to promote the high potential sector of sub-regional cooperation in Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal (BBIN) and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) region.

Addressing the NADI-2022, Asian Confluence River Conclave at Guwahati, he said, “In the rapidly changing geo-political scenario of the world today better cooperation and connectivity with judicious use of natural resources in a far-sighted and ecological sounded manner is the key for the overall prosperity of our region.”