Will increase cooperation, connectivity of BBIN-ASEAN: Assam CM

During the event, Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the central government is laying emphasis on infrastructure and connectivity development in the Northeastern region.
While addressing event, Sitharaman said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is giving importance to the “Neighbourhood First” policy and also the “Act East” policy.
“This focus has shown positive results,” she said. “Conclave like this actually focuses on issues which will have to so blend with the policy-making thinking which goes on, otherwise it’s always possible to ignore something which is important,” the Finance Minister said.
She further added that the Conclave has kept five ‘Cs’ - Commerce, Culture, Connectivity, Conservation, and Capacity building - as its focus areas.
“These five pillars essentially capture all the areas which are so critical for the development of the Northeast region,” Sitharaman added.