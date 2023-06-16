Ajit Doval, Jake Sullivan discuss Bangladesh issue

India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and his US counterpart Jake Sullivan on Wednesday held delegation level talks -- ahead of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to the US next week -- devoting considerable focus on the role of China in Asia and the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), reports Economic Times, a news outlet of India.

It has been learnt that China’s expanding footprints across Asia with specific focus on its long-term designs in the IOR received considerable focus in the talks here held a day after the second edition of iCET dialogue aimed at advancing critical technology cooperation, the report added.