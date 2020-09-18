Bangladesh, India need to work together: Jeffrey Sachs

Regional cooperation is important to resolve the crisis the world is going through right now, says development economist Jeffrey Sachs.

He made the remark Thursday evening as the keynote speaker at the international webinar on “The UN in Times of People’s Needs: Rethinking Multilateralism”, organised by North South University’s Center for Peace Studies(CPS) with support from the United Nations office in Bangladesh, to mark the 75th anniversary of the UN, said a press release of CPS on Friday.

“Regional cooperation is extremely important because most of the technologies and most of the challenges that exist are beyond national borders,” said Sachs adding, “Bangladesh shares rivers with India and you need to cooperate together.”

The Director of Centre for Sustainable Development at the Columbia University believed that lack of cooperation in South Asia has dangerous consequences for Bangladesh and other countries in the region.