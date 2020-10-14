Bangladesh invites US to tap potentials of offshore blocks

He said the two sides discussed ways to ensure faster economic recovery for Bangladesh in the post COVID-19 s scenario and the US side encouraged for larger discussion on Free Trade Agreement considering Bangladesh's growing economy.



Bangladesh also sought preferential trade support for its products from the US to accelerate the economic recovery during the post-COVID era.



The Bangladesh side also raised the Rohingya repatriation issue and laid emphasis on quick repatriation of Rohingyas to their place of origin in Rakhine State.



The US also reiterated its commitment to work to resolve the Rohingya crisis.



They intend to engage themselves in this effort after the national election of Myanmar in November, said the state minister.



The US government has assured Bangladesh of taking steps so that US vaccines can be made available after successful production. The visa issue also came up for discussions.



On Indo-Pacific Strategy (IPS), he said Bangladesh supports an inclusive, peaceful and participatory region.



The US side expressed satisfaction that an American company has started supplying LNG to Bangladesh.



The US deputy secretary of state arrived here on Wednesday to discuss Bangladesh-US cooperation on COVID-19 response, recovery efforts and sustainable economic development.







