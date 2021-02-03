Bangladesh keeps an eye on Myanmar

Since the coup in Myanmar, Bangladesh has discussed the situation in Myanmar with four countries including China and the US. In these discussions at different levels, Bangladesh has tried to assess the position of the countries on Myanmar. The issue of peace and security and peace in Myanmar features significantly in these discussions for the sake of regional stability.

Diplomatic sources in Dhaka told Prothom Alo on Monday and Tuesday that Bangladesh has held separate meetings with the US, China, the Netherlands and Sweden at senior diplomatic levels over the last two days. With the changed scenario in Myanmar, Bangladesh wants to move very cautiously to resolve the Rohingya issue.

In his statement on the military coup in Myanmar, US president Joe Biden indicated that he will take a strong stand against the country. On the other hand, the reaction from a spokesperson of China’s foreign ministry made it clear that no matter what happens in Myanmar, Beijing will stand by the country as always.