Bangladesh looks for signing framework with potential African countries

Bangladesh is looking for ways to sign a framework with potential African countries to explore untapped contract farming opportunities and identify particular countries in Africa for initiating a pilot project, reports UNB.

An inter-ministerial meeting co-chaired by agriculture minister Abdur Razzaq and foreign minister AK Abdul Momen on taking lands lease in African countries for contract farming by Bangladeshi entrepreneurs was held at the Foreign Service Academy on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by the BIDA (Bangladesh Investment Development Authority) executive chairman, foreign secretary (senior secretary), representatives of agriculture ministry, commerce and foreign affairs, representatives of the Armed Forces Division, the Prime Minister’s Office and Bangladesh Bank.