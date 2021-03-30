Bangladesh media enjoys more freedom than many developed nations: Hasan

Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists former president Manjurul Ahsan Bulbul and Jatiya Press Club former president Showkat Mahmud addressed the discussion as special guests while DRU general secretary Mashiur Rahman conducted it.

Hasan said different media have been fined for publishing fabricated news in the United Kingdom regularly. “Many news have been published with wrong and false information in Bangladesh. But, no newspaper has been shut down for publishing wrong and untrue news in the country,” he added.

About Digital Security Act (DSA), the minister said the act has been enacted to ensure security for all, not for a special group. There was no digital issue couple years ago, so there was no question of digital security, said Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary.

“When any person or a journalist becomes the victim of a digital attack, how would he or she get remedy without an act?” he asked.

He said similar provisions of chapter VI of the act are also in Chapter XI of the Information Technology Act of India and Section 16 of the Protection of Electronic Crimes Act of Pakistan.

He said many countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Nepal, the United Arab Emirates, Germany and Singapore, have digital acts, which are similar to Bangladesh’s Digital Security Act.

He said these are only few examples of some countries. “There are provisions of arrests and punishments for such crimes also in many countries. But, like you, I also in favour of remaining careful in using the act,” he added.