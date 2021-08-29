Bangladesh migrants need more protection and support: Experts

Addressing the dialogue, Adiba Anjum Mita described how a Bangladeshi innocent migrant was arrested and sent to jail in the destination country although he didn't commit any crime.
The migrants have been facing problems over the years, but it is unfortunate that their problems are not being solved, the lawmaker lamented.
Nilphamari-4 constituency lawmaker Ahsan Adelur Rahman said the problems migrants are facing are known issues.
"During my long stay of ten years in a Middle East country, I have seen how our migrant workers live in hardship. We will discuss these issues in the parliament and will work to address problems," the lawmaker added.
Parliamentarians’ Caucus on Migration and Development secretary general Mahjabeen Khaled said, "We have to draw up a long-term plan 5 to 10 years to ensure safe and orderly migration."
The former lawmaker also underscored the need for research on migration.
Dhaka Tribune executive editor Reaz Ahmad said the Mediterranean has turned into a human graveyard and many Bangladeshis drown there.
However, the authorities do not seem to be serious to stop human trafficking.
The senior journalist pointed out that those who are involved in human trafficking are not punished. He also underscored the need for enacting a law for protecting the witnesses.
The witnesses do not feel bold enough to give testimony in fear of attack, Reaz Ahmad said.
Speaking on the occasion, rights organisation WARBE Development Foundation chairman Syed Saiful Haque requested journalists not to use three terms-'manpower export', 'unskilled' and 'illegal'.
He said human beings are not commodities that they would be exported. Saidul Haque said every one has some skills so they should not be labeled unskilled.
He also made a suggestion to use 'irregular' instead of 'illegal' as it is rights of people to move. Daily Star diplomatic correspondent Porimol Palma pointed out high migration cost is a major problem of the migration.
"Even Nepal can negotiate with the employers regarding migration cost and wages. But we cannot. Why? Because we think that we will lose market," Porimol added.
The event was jointly organised by the Bangladesh Parliamentarians Caucus on Migration and Development, and WARBE Development Foundation with support from PROKAS, British Council and Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC).