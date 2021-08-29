Bangladesh migrants need more protection and support: Experts

"During my long stay of ten years in a Middle East country, I have seen how our migrant workers live in hardship. We will discuss these issues in the parliament and will work to address problems," the lawmaker added.

Parliamentarians’ Caucus on Migration and Development secretary general Mahjabeen Khaled said, "We have to draw up a long-term plan 5 to 10 years to ensure safe and orderly migration."

The former lawmaker also underscored the need for research on migration.

Dhaka Tribune executive editor Reaz Ahmad said the Mediterranean has turned into a human graveyard and many Bangladeshis drown there.

However, the authorities do not seem to be serious to stop human trafficking.