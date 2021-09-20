Bangladesh needs no UN help for holding elections: Hasan Mahmud

Information minister Hasan Mahmud on Monday said Bangladesh needs no assistance from the United Nations (UN) to arrange elections since the country’s election commission (EC) is capable enough to hold fair and transparent polls, reports UNB.

“The election commission of Bangladesh is very strong, and I don't think it needs anyone’s help to hold elections,” he said.

The minister came up with the remarks at a programme of Bangladesh Secretariat Reporters Forum (BSRF) as journalists sought his reaction to UN resident coordinator in Bangladesh Mia Seppo’s comment on the UN’s assistance for holding elections in Bangladesh.