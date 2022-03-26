Bangladesh

Bangladesh observes Independence Day

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
default-image

The nation is observing the 52nd Independence and National Day in a befitting manner. The government has chalked out an elaborate programme schedule to mark the day.

Earlier on Friday night, a one-minute symbolic 'blackout' was observed throughout the country in remembering the victims of the massacre launched by Pakistani Army on the unarmed Bangalees on the night of 25 March in 1971.

Advertisement
Advertisement
default-image

BSS adds: President M Abdul Hamid and prime minister Sheikh Hasina paid rich tributes to the Liberation War martyrs by placing wreaths at the National Memorial on the city's outskirts on Saturday morning marking the 52nd Independence and National Day.

The president first placed a wreath at the altar of the memorial followed by the prime minister.

After laying the wreaths, the president and the premier stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memories of the martyrs of the Great War of Liberation in 1971.

Advertisement

A smartly turned-out contingent drawn from Bangladesh Army, Navy and Air Force presented a state salute on the occasion while the bugles played the last post.

The head of the state and the head of the government also signed the visitors’ book kept on the memorial premises.

Bangabandhu’s younger daughter Sheikh Rehana, Jatiya Sangsad speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, chief justice Hasan Foez Siddique, senior Awami League (AL) leaders and high civil and military officials, among others, were present.

Later, the Jatiya Sangsad speaker and the chief justice also paid homage to the martyrs by placing wreaths at the National Mausoleum. Ruling party AL led by its general secretary Obaidul Quader also paid tribute there by placing wreath in presence of some key party leaders.

Read more from Bangladesh
Post Comment
Advertisement
Advertisement