Bangladesh observes Independence Day

BSS adds: President M Abdul Hamid and prime minister Sheikh Hasina paid rich tributes to the Liberation War martyrs by placing wreaths at the National Memorial on the city's outskirts on Saturday morning marking the 52nd Independence and National Day.

The president first placed a wreath at the altar of the memorial followed by the prime minister.

After laying the wreaths, the president and the premier stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memories of the martyrs of the Great War of Liberation in 1971.