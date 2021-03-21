Bangladesh on Australian monuments

Bangladesh celebrates 50 years of its independence on 26 March 2021. To commemorate Bangladesh’s golden jubilee and in memory of the martyred men and women of the independence struggle, the state government of Brisbane is arranging a special event on 22 March. In the event, ‘Light up Brisbane’, two of Brisbane’s iconic monuments – Story Bridge and Victoria Bridge – will be illuminated in the colours of the Bangladesh national flag, green and red.

The Bangladesh Association in Brisbane (BAB) has arranged this event for the first time, with the help of the Brisbane City Council. The event is being coordinated by Jishu Dashgupta (MLC Movement International, Brisbane chapter lead), Munir Rahman (president, BAB), Md Masud Iftekharul Alam (vice president, BAB) and other executive members of the association.