Bangladesh on right track in holding 'free, fair, participatory' polls: Foreign secy

Foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen said Bangladesh is on the right track in holding a "free, fair and participatory" national election, noting that there is no issue of interference by foreign countries.

"A new election commission has been formed and it is talking to all parties. So, it is preparing for a free, fair and participatory election. There is no issue of interference by the foreign government and countries," he said.

As a nation, he said, Bangladesh is heading on the right path and if anyone has any doubt about it is up to them. The foreign secretary said they lodge protests when they see any interference in domestic affairs going beyond the Vienna Convention and other diplomatic norms.

He, however, said the government finds no problem if there is a "healthy and constructive" dialogue that benefits all.