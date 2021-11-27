Bangladesh plans to ban flights with South Africa

Expressing concern over the new Covid variant, Omicron, the government has planned to suspend flights with South Africa, said health minister Zahid Maleque.

“The (health) ministry is aware of the new variant and directives have already been given to take necessary steps to tackle it in Bangladesh. The authorities concerned of the health sector have been asked to remain alert,” he said.

The minister said this in an audio message while going to Geneva on Saturday to participate in the ‘World Health Assembly Second Special Session’, reports UNB.