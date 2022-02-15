Bangladesh pushes for Bangabandhu killer Nur Chy’s deportation from Canada

Bangladesh has reiterated its long-standing request for the deportation of Nur Chowdhury, the self-confessed and convicted killer of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujbur Rahman, reports UNB.

"This killer has been living in Canada as a fugitive for close to thirty years. Canada is known as the proponent for promotion and protection of human rights and rule of law. The two countries can work together to agree on some modalities for the deportation of this heinous killer and flagrant violator of human rights," said foreign minister AK Abdul Momen.

The foreign minister made the request in a message marking the 50thanniversary of diplomatic relations between Bangladesh and Canada.

Bangladesh and Canada established diplomatic relations on 14 February 14, 1972.