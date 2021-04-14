Bangladesh put under complete lockdown

The government has enforced a fresh strict lockdown for eight days from Wednesday in an effort to stop the spread of the highly contagious novel coronavirus, reports news agency UNB.

Under the fresh lockdown all government, semi-government, autonomous, private offices and financial institutions will remain closed but the officers and employees will have to stay in their respective work stations.

The cabinet division issued a notification in this regard on Monday. The lockdown will remain in force from 6:00 am Wednesday (14 April) to 21 April midnight.

But the employees and staff of air, maritime and river and land ports will remain out of the purview of the lockdown.

All modes of public transports, including those of road, river, railway and air, will remain suspended during the lockdown. But Emergency services, carrying of goods, production services will remain out of the purview of the restriction.