Bangladesh ranks 103rd out of 110 nations

Bangladesh has ranked 103rd out of 110 nations in digital quality of life index in 2021 by securing 0.34 score, the lowest among the South Asian nations.

The Surfshark, a cyber-security institution, has recently published the report after analysing five indices—internet affordability, internet quality, e-infrastructure, e-security and e-governance—of a country.

The institution has placed Bangladesh at 84th for internet affordability, 86th for e-government, 89th for internet quality and e-infrastructure and 103rd for e-security.

The top ten countries of the list are Demark, South Korea, Finland, Israel, United States, Singapore, French, Switzerland, Germany and United Kingdom with African nation Ethiopia at the bottom.

Among 32 nations in Asia, Bangladesh, Tajikistan and Cambodia have ranked 30th, 31st and 32nd respectively with India at the top as the nation secured 0.52 points and ranked 52nd globally.

In 2020, Bangladesh ranked 78th among 85 nations in the same survey.

