Bangladesh receives 190m doses of vaccines under COVAX: UNICEF

To date, Bangladesh remains the top recipient of doses under COVAX, the global initiative co-led by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovation, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, and the World Health Organization, with UNICEF as a key delivery partner.

COVAX accounts for more than 62 per cent of doses received by the country.

The goal of COVAX is to ensure equitable access of covid-19 vaccines globally.

Covid-19 vaccinations started in Bangladesh in February 2021. UNICEF delivered the first COVAX shipment of vaccines to Bangladesh on 1 June 2021, at a time when only 4 per cent of the population in the country were fully vaccinated.