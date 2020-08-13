Bangladesh records 44 more COVID-19 deaths

Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Thursday reported the detection of 2,617 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 269,115 in Bangladesh, reports UNB.
As many as 44 patients died of the respiratory disease during the period raising the death tally to 3,557, said a DGHS press release.
Total 87 labs tested 13,162 samples in the last 24 hours. So far 13,15,901 samples have been tested since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in the country on 8 March.
Around 20 per cent of them have turned out to be positive.
In the past 24 hours, 1,782 patients have recovered from the disease at hospitals and homes, bringing the total number of recoveries to 154,871.