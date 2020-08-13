Bangladesh records 44 more COVID-19 deaths

Total 87 labs tested 13,162 samples in the last 24 hours. So far 13,15,901 samples have been tested since the outbreak of the COVID-19 in the country on 8 March.



Around 20 per cent of them have turned out to be positive.



In the past 24 hours, 1,782 patients have recovered from the disease at hospitals and homes, bringing the total number of recoveries to 154,871.

