Bangladesh reports over 100 Covid-19 deaths again

The number of total deaths in novel coronavirus in Bangladesh crossed 11,000 marks on Sunday as 101 new deaths were registered in the last 24 hours.

With this, the death toll reached 11,053 in the country.

The number of total cases rose to 745,322 as 2,922 more cases were reported, after testing 21,922 samples, including rapid antigen tests, in the last 24 hours.

The rate of detection in the last 24 hours until 8:00am was 13.33 per cent, while the overall rate of detection of infected cases in Bangladesh as of Saturday stands at 13.94 per cent.