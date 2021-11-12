'Bangladesh set to finalise its stance over IPS'

Bangladesh is set to finalise its stance over the Indo-Pacific Strategy (IPS) initiated by the US centering India and Pacific Ocean, senior diplomats have confirmed.

USA has been requesting Bangladesh to join its strategic initiative IPS since 2018.

In the context of geopolitical competition during the coronavirus period, European Union (EU), Germany and France have already finalised their position regarding IPS.

French president Emmanuel Macron has discussed IPS with visiting prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

In compliance of the international law, powerful countries like France and Germany, and EU, laid emphasis on economic cooperation in the IPS context.

In its position on IPS, France has clearly said a balance of power is being harmed by increasing Chinese power in this region and its competition with the US.