Bangladesh shares with UN updated information on continental shelf in Bay

He said Bangladesh’s ability to utilise the living and non-living resources of the ocean will determine the course of its journey in the coming days.

Momen made the presentation to the 21-member Commission on the Limits of the Continental Shelf (CLCS) during its 54th session in New York on Tuesday.

He was accompanied by Rear Admiral Md. Khurshed Alam, secretary and head of Maritime Affairs Unit at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other technical experts from Bangladesh.

Through the presentation, Bangladesh provided scientific and technical data in support of its entitlement to continental shelf beyond 200 nautical miles in the Bay of Bengal.