Bangladesh shuts border with India from Monday morning

People entering Bangladesh through this process would have to stay officially quarantined for two weeks.

All kinds of human movement through other land ports except the three ports between the two countries would completely stay suspended for two weeks.

According to the decision of the inter-ministerial meeting, the vehicles carrying imported goods from India would enter Bangladesh only after being properly sterilized while the concerned drivers and helpers would have to observe the Covid-19 safety protocol strictly.

Railroads would be encouraged for export and import of goods between the two countries in this period.