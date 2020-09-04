Bangladesh to host FAO regional conference in 2022

Bangladesh will host the 36th Regional Conference for Asia and the Pacific (APRC) of the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), for the first time since joining the organization in 1973, reports UNB.



The conference is scheduled to be held in 2022, agriculture minister Muhammad Abdur Razzaque made teh disclosure on Friday while speaking at a press conference at Hotel Intercontinental in the capital.



Describing the issue as a great pride and honour for the country, Razzaque said the conference in Dhaka will open new doors for exchange of views and mutual cooperation on the achievements, successes, technologies and innovations among the countries of the region.

