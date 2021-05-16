Bangladesh urges UNSC to address Palestine issue

Bangladesh on Sunday urged the UN Security Council (UNSC) to take up the issue of violence and breach of security in the Al-Quds Al-Shareef and the entire occupied land of the State of Palestine, reports BSS.

“Bangladesh considers that there is no pretext that can justify killings of innocent civilians; no argument can justify the disruption of prayer by the worshippers and breach of international humanitarian laws and human rights standard,” foreign minister AK Abdul Momen said.

He said Bangladesh believes in a comprehensive and durable solution to the Palestinian crisis in accordance with the relevant UN resolutions, the Arab Peace Initiative and the Quarter Road Map while the UNSC should take up the issue as the principal organ of the UN, charged with ensuring international peace and security.