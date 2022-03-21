Bangladesh seeks KSA support on Rohingya repatriation

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan called upon the Saudi Arabian government to be more vocal for the repatriation of the Rohingya community to their homeland in the Rakhine state of Myanmar.

He made the appeal during an event held at the Saudi embassy in Dhaka on Monday noon.

The event was held for an initiative of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre to build a shelter project for the Rohingyas in Bangladesh.

The home minister spoke as the chief guest of the event.