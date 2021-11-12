Bangladesh wants to contribute to betterment of global community: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday expressed Bangladesh’s desire to contribute to the socio-economic development and technological advancement for the betterment of the global community.

Acknowledging the “kind support” of the international community in the development of Bangladesh over the decades, she said, “We also wish to contribute to the socio-economic development and technological advancement for the betterment of the global community despite our limited capacity.”

The prime minister was addressing the UNESCO-Bangladesh Bangabandhu International Prize for the “Creative Economy” awarding ceremony at the UN body’s headquarters in Paris.

“We believe that investment in the creative economy will result in realisation of the collective aim of furthering socio-economic development and technological advancement,” she told the function.