Bangladesh will not face economic crisis: PM Hasina

She said her government used to repay the debt taken for the country's development purpose in due time since the Awami League assumed office.
"Bangladesh is a country in the world which was never a defaulter in paying debts and will not be defaulter in the days to come as our economic base is so strong in this respect," she said.
The prime minister said that her government doesn't take commissions like the BNP and Jatiya Party governments as they pocketed Tk 10 after purchasing an item spending Tk 20.
She said her government, in most of the cases, has completed the works of projects in due time or prior to the scheduled time, referring to completion of the 1320 MW Payra Thermal Plant within eight months of starting its works and thus saving Tk 800 crore.