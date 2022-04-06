Bangladesh will not face economic crisis: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday told the parliament that there is no possibility of economic crisis like that in Sri Lanka as the economic base of Bangladesh is very strong.

"We're very much aware," she said as deputy opposition leader GM Quader apprehended a Sri Lanka-like situation while delivering his speech in parliament.

The prime minister responded to this point while giving the valedictory speech of the 16th session in the 11th parliament with Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.