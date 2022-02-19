Bangladeshi expat allegedly shot dead in South Africa

A Bangladeshi businessman was allegedly killed by miscreants in Johannesburg in South Africa.

He was shot dead at his business establishment at around 1.00am Bangladesh time.

The deceased is Golam Mostafa, 38. He is from Kabilpur village in Senbagh upazila of Noakhali.

According to the family members, a local criminal gang of South Africa demanded extortion from him a few days ago. Mostafa denied it.

In sequel to his rejection to give extortion, the miscreants shot him dead, victim's family members suspect.