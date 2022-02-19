Bangladeshi expat allegedly shot dead in South Africa

Deceased’s brother Golam Sarwar said they came to know about the incident through two of their relatives living in South Africa.
They said over the phone that a group of armed men entered the business establishment of Golam Mostafa at around 1.00am Bangladesh time and shot him multiple times from behind. Golam Mostafa died on the spot.
The criminals also shot Sakhawat Hossain, who is from Daganbhuiyan area of Feni, in the same shop. After being shot, Sakhawat somehow ran away from the spot. Later, the miscreants looted the shop.
Golam Mostafa went to South Africa in 2014. There, he started a business along with another Bangladeshi. The last time Golam Mostafa came to the country in 2019. He returned to South Africa in January 2020.
Golam Sarwar said that all the family members were saddened by the news of his brother's sudden death. Preparations are underway to bring his brother's body back to the country through Bangladeshis living in the same area of South Africa.
However, the Senbagh police station couldn’t provide any information regarding this.
Pressed on, Iqbal Hossain, officer-in-charge (OC) of Senbagh police station, said that he saw the news on social media that an expatriate from Senbagh upazila had been shot dead by miscreants in South Africa. However, the family of the deceased has not contacted the police yet.